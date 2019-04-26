This will be the third edition of the amazing SPARK Party and this time we are partying with the recently launched TECNO SPARK 3 on Friday the 26th of April, 2019 at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos at 4PM!!! Hosted by the energetic Hype man Jerry, there will be lots of fun, games and music, with performances by DMW's Perruzzi, Qdot and the irresistible DJ Consequence!!! TECNO fans, especially SPARK fans definitely have a lot to look forward to.

Besides organizing fun events like this, Africa’s most preferred smartphone, TECNO, also holds the Light Up Your Dream competition, which basically provides an opportunity for people with business ideas to get rewarded with one million naira. This year seven Nigerians will go home with one million naira each.

No one deserves to miss the SPARK Party. Those who attended last year know how much fun it was. But this year’s edition will be even bigger and better, and you know the best part, you can have access to all this fun and excitement at the SPARK Party totally FREE of charge. You don’t have to pay anything! TECNO is truly for Nigerians! Ensure you arrive at the venue on time to grab your free ticket. First come, first serve!

To get you in the SPARK PARTY MOOD, download and listen to the SPARK 3 official theme song by the one and only Teniola!

To get your invites, follow all of TECNO Nigeria's Social Media platforms for more information. Visit @tecnomobileng on Twitter and Instagram, and on Facebook, visit www.facebook.com/TECNOMobileNigeria.

This is a featured post