Food vendor confesses to using her bathing water to cook in Ogun

The food vendor made this confession on a Wazobia FM programme in which she called in.

While admitting to having been engaging in this fetish practice for two years on the instruction of a native doctor in Edo State, the woman said all the dishes she sells daily are cooked with the same water she washes her body with.

According to her, the native doctor gave her the instruction after she approached him for help to increase her sales.

Revealing that her business has been booming for the last two years that she started cooking with water from her body, the food vendor stated that she paid the native doctor a sum of N200,000.

“When I was selling food two years ago, my sales record was very good. Do you know what I was doing?” She queried the presenters, as she revealed that “at the time, I was operating in Mowe, Ogun State.”

“I would use the water I washed my body with to cook for my customers. Business was so good, such that they kept patronising me. It was a native doctor from Edo State, whom I met through my friend, that gave me this instruction.

“I practises this fetish activity for several years, during which many people ate my food,” she added.