The brand took renowned business owners, corporate individuals and celebrities on an experiential tour of their best-in-class ambiance fitting showroom. The climax of the night was the entertaining sound performances by popular music artiste, Patoranking and the Vestra Orchestra band at its launch party.

The roll call of distinguished personalities who graced the party include Nollywood actresses, Rita Dominic and Stephanie Okereke-Linus, ex-Nigerian Football star, Austin Okocha popularly known as Jay Jay, DJ Neptune, Comedians; Funnybone & Acapella, Senator Florence Ita Giwa, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Film producer and co-founder, Film House Cinemas, Kene Mkparu among others.

Speaking at the launch of the party, President & CEO, Ultimus Holdings, Dr. Ifeanyi Odii appreciated the guests for availing their time to witness the party stating that the birth of the Classroom was informed by the passion to transform ordinary spaces into extraordinary spaces.

Exclusive Launch Party: Celebrities storm ‘The Classroom by Ultimus’

“I started business two decades ago. It was a humble beginning. Few years down the line, I ventured into real estate with Ultimus Construction. Having travelled far and wide, I noticed a huge gap which needed to be filled, which explains why The Classroom was set up”, Odii said.

While explaining the rationale behind the name, he explained that it is a deliberate attempt to spark curiosity and drive conversations. The name Classroom is a combination of “Class” in a “showroom” he added.

Anchored by Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, there were very interactive sessions with attendees as they were asked to describe their favorite section of the showroom.

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic noted that her favorite section was; the kitchen and the lighting. In her captivating description of these sections at The Classroom, she said it was a masterpiece that offers a blend of class and elegance and in one word she would say “refreshing”.

Filmmaker and Actress, Stephanie Linus also noted her favorite section as; the paints and the kitchen. In one word, she described her whole experience as “tasteful”.

Ex- Nigerian football star, Austin Jay Jay Okocha stated that nothing best describes the showroom other than being magnificent and beautiful.

“I am quite blown away with what I have seen so far. This is really looking nice. From what I have seen, I can say it is a place that offers products that blend gracious architecture of the past with flexible modern fittings appropriate for today. This is a completely new plane of quality taste and grandeur as far as interior décor is concerned. My wife and I are looking forward to having them in our home”

Guests were also treated to rib-cracking jokes from ace comedians Acapella and Funny Bone.

The Classroom by Ultimus is located at No. 30, Adeola Hopewell, Victoria Island, Lagos. More details about the brand can be found on their website www.theclassroom.com.ng

*This is a featured post.