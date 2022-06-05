De9jaspirit talent hunt introduces DTH Royalty; here is what you need to know about it!

The show is open to acts of ALL age. The sole aim of the show is to discover, showcase and celebrate amazing talents in Nigeria and soon beyond.

DTH is set to kick start its Second Edition in August 2022. Registration is ongoing and ends 30th of June 2022. Anchoring the second Edition is Mr. Adams Ibrahim Adebola otherwise known as V.J Adams, a Nigerian video Jockey, Television presenter, Entrepreneur, Musician and Executive producer.

The Judges For DTH season 2 are: Sidney Onoriode Esiri also known as Dr. Sid, award winning singer and songwriter, Recording artiste, Stage performer, Dentist, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist.

Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna formally known as IK Ogbonna, a Nigerian film and television actor, model, director and TV personality.

Iniobong Edo Ekim (Ini Edo), popular Nigerian actress, known all over Africa and has featured in over 100 movies.

Afije, Rosaline Omokhoa popularly known as Liquorose is a dancer video vixen, choreographer, entertainer, model and the first runner-up, Big Brother Naija Season 6 (Shine Ya Eye), 2021.

De9jaspirit Talent Hunt season 2, is filled with lots of surprises, Guest appearances, jaw dropping performances, Thrills and excitements.

In addition, Do you know that as a contestant of De9jaSpirit Talent Hunt Season 2, you have an opportunity to win cool prizes aside’s the star prize during the competition? Introducing.

The DTH Royalties.

During the live show, each Judge has a DTH Royalty ticket. To get a Royalty Ticket as a contestant, you need to win the judges heart with an exceptional performance. The judges get to pick three to four best performance of the week eligible to compete for the DTH ROYALTY cash Price of 300,000 Naira and other amazing prizes.

The viewers and fans will get to VOTE for the best performance( from the Top three or four contestants) of the week on the DTH App for FREE. The contestant with the highest Number of votes, will emerge the winner. The best part about this is that it goes on every week for 10 Weeks. Also, the winners of the main Competition, will take home the grand prize of 15million Naira and an all expense paid trip to Dubai and Kenya.

Register Now!

To Register, download the DTH mobile App available on IOS store and Google play store, fill the form, make payment and upload your audition video with the #MyDTHEntryvideo.

DE9JASPIRIT TALENT HUNT - EXPRESSING THE TRUE 9JA SPIRIT.

