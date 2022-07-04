Animals death: Kwara Govt assures community of adequate protection

According to the statement, some animals died from fumigation carried out at the premises of the factory.

It stated that the Commissioner for Environment, Remilekun Banigbe, gave the assurance when she led a team on an inspection visit to the factory, to ascertain the level of damage caused.

“She explained that the cause of death of the animals would be investigated thoroughly, to forestall future occurrence.

“She told the Mogaji of Ogbodonroko land, Alhaji Ibrahim Babatunde Ajape, that the State Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is concerned about the wellbeing of all the people in Kwara.

“She reiterated that Governor AbdulRazaq wants improvement in the standard of living of the people in the state.”

The spokesperson said the community Laison Officer, Alhaji Ibrahim Isiaq, assured that the matter was under control, adding that a meeting had been scheduled with Olam management team.

“The meeting is to ascertain the cause of the incident and how to resolve the problem amicably, adding that the community had been hosting the company for a long time.

“He explained that the community had benefitted immensely from the company’s operation, so they would try as much as possible to proffer a lasting solution to the problem,” she said.

Taiwo revealed that the Commissioner met with the management of Olam factory and made clarification on the fumigation carried out at their premises.

“She advised that proper investigation should be done on the matter, to know the causes and a comprehensive report should be forwarded to the ministry,” she said.

The spokesperson said that a representative of Olam Factory, Mr Solomon Makinde, Human Resource Manager, pointed out that they had met with the community to take adequate measures to address the incident.