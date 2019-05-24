Here are 10 interesting facts about this household name known all around Africa:
- itel Mobile was born in 2007 and has been serving consumers for the past 12 years, creating smartphone for everyone.
- Since her existence in the market, itel’s mantra has always been “join. Enjoy” as itel Mobile is a youthful and fun brand, going beyond making phones but infusing the fun factor in everything they do for consumers.
- itel’s CSR campaign “Love always on” has impacted 18 cities in over 2000 communities, reaching 10,000 families through 120+ CSR events.
- In 2018, World Famous American Tech Media, Android Authority recommended the itel P32 as the best big battery smartphone to own.
- That same year, its best-selling monster battery smartphone, itel P32 was honored as the best big battery smartphone by US famous tech media Android Authority.
- In March 2019, itel broke the internet with its viral post on twitter which was a post leveraging on the trend of the day about an HR would refuse to employ someone because of his compliment on her smelling nice. Itel’s post attracted over 4000 views.
- For the first time ever, Counterpoint Research ranked itel among the top 10 global smartphone brand as its global smartphone shipments grew over 200% in Q1 2018.
- As of 2018, itel Mobile is the number 1 feature phone brand in Africa.
- Every itel handset comes with 12 months of reliable after-sales service- Calcare; with 1800+ service centers and 2,100+ professionals to adequately cater to the mobile phone needs of the people.
- itel Mobile is the first smartphone brand in the low-end segment of the market to launch an artificial intelligence power master in a battery smartphone for effective battery optimization.
This is a featured post