Here are 10 interesting facts about this household name known all around Africa:

itel Mobile was born in 2007 and has been serving consumers for the past 12 years, creating smartphone for everyone .

. Since her existence in the market, itel’s mantra has always been “ join. Enjoy ” as itel Mobile is a youthful and fun brand, going beyond making phones but infusing the fun factor in everything they do for consumers.

itel's CSR campaign "Love always on" has impacted 18 cities in over 2000 communities, reaching 10,000 families through 120+ CSR events.

In 2018, World Famous American Tech Media, Android Authority recommended the itel P32 as the best big battery smartphone to own.

In March 2019, itel broke the internet with its viral post on twitter which was a post leveraging on the trend of the day about an HR would refuse to employ someone because of his compliment on her smelling nice. Itel’s post attracted over 4000 views.

For the first time ever, Counterpoint Research ranked itel among the top 10 global smartphone brand as its global smartphone shipments grew over 200% in Q1 2018.

As of 2018, itel Mobile is the number 1 feature phone brand in Africa.

Every itel handset comes with 12 months of reliable after-sales service- Calcare; with 1800+ service centers and 2,100+ professionals to adequately cater to the mobile phone needs of the people.

itel Mobile is the first smartphone brand in the low-end segment of the market to launch an artificial intelligence power master in a battery smartphone for effective battery optimization.

