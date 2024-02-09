Gov Zulum emphasises international collaboration in civilian protection efforts

Zulum said this on Friday in Kaduna while presenting a lecture, being a Guest Speaker in the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) seminar as part of activities marking the institution’s 60th anniversary.

The theme of the seminar was “Protection of Civilians in Conflict”. According to Zulum, the protection of civilians in armed conflict was a critical and complex challenge that demanded urgent attention and concerted efforts from the international community.

He added that despite the existence of international humanitarian law and various mechanisms aimed at safeguarding civilians, the reality often fell short of ensuring their safety and well-being.

Zulum equally said that one of the key issues was the blatant disregard for the rules of engagement by some state and non-state actors involved in armed conflicts.

“The deliberate targeting of civilians, indiscriminate attacks and the use of tactics that cause excessive harm to non-combatants persist, leading to devastating consequences for civilian populations,” he lamented.

Speaking further, Zulum said the changing nature of armed conflicts, with the rise of non-state actors and the blurred lines between military and civilian spaces, poses new challenges to the protection of civilians.

He added that humanitarian actors faced numerous obstacles in delivering aid and assistance to those in need, including restricted access, insecurity, and attacks on humanitarian personnel.

He, therefore, said the protection of civilians in armed conflict required a holistic and persistent approach that encompasses legal, political, and humanitarian dimensions.

The governor restated the need to reinforce commitment towards upholding international humanitarian law, enhancement of accountability mechanisms, and adaptive strategies to the evolving nature of conflict.

By so doing, Zulum said, the international community could strive towards creating a world where civilians were shielded from the horrors of war, their rights and dignity preserved even in the midst of armed conflicts.

He also said the international community must strengthen mechanisms to hold perpetrators accountable for their actions by ensuring that justice was served and acted as a deterrent for future violations.

Zulum equally said the international community must adapt its strategies and legal frameworks to address the evolving dynamics and develop innovative approaches to ensure the safety of civilians in conflict zones.

“Efforts should be intensified to facilitate unimpeded access to affected areas, allowing for the timely and effective delivery of humanitarian assistance.

“States, international organisations, and civil society must work together to promote respect for international humanitarian law, strengthen accountability mechanisms, and develop comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to violations,” Zulum said.

Earlier, the Commandant of NDA, Maj.-Gen. John Ochai said it has in its 60 years upheld an unwavering commitment to the protection of the nation and its citizens. He added that the academy, which was established in February 1964, was aimed at meeting the urgent need for an autonomous institution for the training of officers for the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Ochai, therefore, said the academy’s 60th anniversary was a tribute to the institution’s resilience, adaptability, and unwavering dedication to its mission. He stressed that as Nigeria grapples with evolving security challenges, the academy remains an indispensable asset.

According to him, it nurtures a cohort of officers who would safeguard the nation’s interests and uphold the values of duty, honour and country.

“In fulfilling its purpose, the academy has since its inception to date, commissioned over 30,000 military officers including several others from our sister African countries.

"They include Benin Republic, Chad, Guinea, The Gambia, Republic of Niger, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

“The academy has been instrumental in producing officers who have made significant contributions to our national security, peacekeeping mission and humanitarian efforts,” Ochai said.

The commandant said the theme of the seminar resonated with the paramount importance of the armed forces' role in not only defending borders, but also in shielding the society, and civilians who entrusted them with their safety.

He restated the academy’s commitment to continuing to inculcate in officers cadets to uphold the highest standard of professionalism, integrity and loyalty in the service to the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the United Nations Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed, also delivered the second lecture virtually, with the theme “Weaponisation of Sex and Protection of Rights of Women in Conflict”.