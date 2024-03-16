ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Zamfara governor’s wife offers to pay medical bill of mother of triplets

News Agency Of Nigeria

She lamented that two of the triplets died, adding that the governor’s wife directed proper care of the surviving child, now in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Wife of Zamfara Governor, Hajjiya Huriya Lawal [Twitter:@Hurriya_DLD]
Wife of Zamfara Governor, Hajjiya Huriya Lawal [Twitter:@Hurriya_DLD]

Recommended articles

Hajjiya Zahara’u Musa, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communication to the governor’s wife, disclosed this in a statement, made available to Newsmen in Gusau, on Friday, March 15, 2024.

“The first lady has directed the referral of the triplets and their mother to Federal Medical Center (FMC), Gusau, for effective medical care,” she said.

According to her, the triplets’ mother forwarded her complaint when the governor’s wife visited King Fahad Women and Children Hospital in Gusau.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On receipt of the complaint, the governor’s wife directed their relocation to FMC Gusau, for proper upkeep and medication,” he said.

She, however, lamented that two of the triplets died, adding that the governor’s wife directed proper care of the surviving child, now in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Musa said her principal donated items like toiletries, diapers, pampers and milk to the mother of the three babies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the triplets were delivered at King Fahd Abdulaziz Women and Children Hospital, Samaru, Gusau, on Jan. 31.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NBA disagrees with Kogi police account over death of Nsukka lawyer

NBA disagrees with Kogi police account over death of Nsukka lawyer

Tinubu planting better future, harvest time coming — PDP lawmaker to Nigerians

Tinubu planting better future, harvest time coming — PDP lawmaker to Nigerians

Cases of Islamophobia are rising globally, United Nations is worried

Cases of Islamophobia are rising globally, United Nations is worried

Wike: Fubara focused on making Rivers great, won't be distracted - Aide

Wike: Fubara focused on making Rivers great, won't be distracted - Aide

Zamfara governor’s wife offers to pay medical bill of mother of triplets

Zamfara governor’s wife offers to pay medical bill of mother of triplets

Tinubu appoints former Kaduna governor head of new Almajiri commission

Tinubu appoints former Kaduna governor head of new Almajiri commission

Nigeria will experience 3 days of sunshine, thunderstorms from today

Nigeria will experience 3 days of sunshine, thunderstorms from today

Customs intercepts ₦500m worth of ammunition concealed in sacks of garri

Customs intercepts ₦500m worth of ammunition concealed in sacks of garri

Internet disruption may linger for 3 weeks due to undersea cable repair - MainOne

Internet disruption may linger for 3 weeks due to undersea cable repair - MainOne

Pulse Sports

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Firm to empower UNILAG female students with free masterclass, ₦2m grant

Firm to empower UNILAG female students with free masterclass, ₦2m grant

Tinubu inaugurates mega tomato processing plant in Kebbi

Tinubu inaugurates ₦20bn mega tomato processing plant in Kebbi

Over 1500 sacked OAUTHC staff protest against suitability test/Illustrative photo. [naijaloaded]

Over 1500 sacked OAUTHC staff protest against suitability test

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi [LASG]

Lagos govt to set up IVF, endometriosis centres