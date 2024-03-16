Zamfara governor’s wife offers to pay medical bill of mother of triplets

Hajjiya Zahara’u Musa, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communication to the governor’s wife, disclosed this in a statement, made available to Newsmen in Gusau, on Friday, March 15, 2024.

“The first lady has directed the referral of the triplets and their mother to Federal Medical Center (FMC), Gusau, for effective medical care,” she said.

According to her, the triplets’ mother forwarded her complaint when the governor’s wife visited King Fahad Women and Children Hospital in Gusau.

“On receipt of the complaint, the governor’s wife directed their relocation to FMC Gusau, for proper upkeep and medication,” he said.

She, however, lamented that two of the triplets died, adding that the governor’s wife directed proper care of the surviving child, now in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Musa said her principal donated items like toiletries, diapers, pampers and milk to the mother of the three babies.