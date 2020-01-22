Kole Omololu, the National Organising Secretary of Afenifere, has criticised Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s position on the South-west Security Network code-named Operation Amotekun.

Following criticisms by groups and Yoruba elders on his silence about the security initiative, Tinubu issued a statement on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, to express his views on the controversial subject.

Reacting to the statement, Omololu said the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was playing “political neutrality” at the detriment of security and unity of Yorubas in the South-West.

In a statement made available to pressmen, the Afenifere Secretary described Tinubu’s statement on Amotekun as a pile of waffle, adding that the politician “refused to comment on other para-military forces like Hisbah and civilian JTF in the north.”

Omololu’s statement reads, “His Excellency, Asiwaju’s statement is what is called political correctness. Leaders should talk boldly on a precarious situation.

Amotekun was launched as regional security outfit for the South-West states (TheCable)

“Asiwaju refused to comment on other para-military forces like Hisbah and civilian JTF in the north.

“He did not read between the lines that the AGF’s statement is that of panic. Panic in the sense that the Amotekun phenomena unify the Yoruba Nation, regardless of political affiliations.

“It has the total and absolute support of all the children of Oduduwa and also other nationalities apart from the Fulanis.

“It is a unity that is dangerous for a government that is nepotic and whose agenda on true federalism is not clear.

“The Yoruba Nation is an utterly and incredibly resilient one. We are focused and not dissuaded by any statement by one million Bola Ahmed Tinubu when we know we are just and sincere.

“Asiwaju’s statement is a pile of waffle, a dubious exercise in self-seeking sophistry and equivocation.”

Since Amotekun was launched by South-west governors on Wednesday, January 9, 2020, the security initiative has been embroiled in many controversies.