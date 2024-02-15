ADVERTISEMENT
You remain winners in the heart of Nigerians - Akpabio tells Super Eagles

Nurudeen Shotayo

Akpabio said he sees all the Super Eagles players as champions despite failure to clinch the AFCON trophy.

Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong meets Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and other senators
The former Akwa Ibom State Governor gave the commendation when he, along with other senators, hosted the team’s captain, William Troost-Ekong, in his office in Abuja on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

Senators present at the reception included the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin; Senate Leader, Bamidele Opeyemi; William Eteng, Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, Asuquo Ekpenyong, Adeola Olamilekan, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, and Tokunbo Abiru, among others.

Nigeria suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to hosts Ivory Coast in the crunch final match at the AFCON 2023 last Sunday.

However, as quoted in a statement by Anietie Ekong, his Special Assistant on Media/Communication, Akpabio said the team did the nation proud by going all the way to the final.

He, therefore, urged all Nigerians to accord the Super Eagles the support and commendation they deserve.

“I see you all as Champions. You may not have won the ultimate prize, but you made our country proud through your performance. Nigerians were very united in their support for you.

“You only lost the trophy but not the hearts of Nigerians. I want to challenge you and the rest of the team to work harder so that the next time you come here you will not only present me with the team’s jersey but also the trophy,” he said.

For his part, Troost-Ekong expressed satisfaction that he was able to visit the Senate president to thank him for his support for the team.

Ekong also recalled how Akpabio had travelled to Ivory Coast to support the team.

“We thank you for your support and regret not winning the AFCON title. We promise to work harder to surpass our achievements by winning the gold medal in the next competition,” the Super Eagles skipper assured.

