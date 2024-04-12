ADVERTISEMENT
Senator vows to sponsor out-of-school children in 250,000 Zamfara households

News Agency Of Nigeria

The 250,000 vulnerable households are spread across the 14 local government areas of the state.

Senator Abdul’aziz Yari wants to educate Zamfara children [Punch]
Senator Abdul'aziz Yari wants to educate Zamfara children [Punch]

To this end, the Senator directed the committee he set up to provide palliatives to 250,000 vulnerable households during the Ramadan, to conduct census of such children.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 250,000 vulnerable households are spread across the 14 local government areas of the state.

Yari said this in Talata-Mafara on Thursday, when the State Executive Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC), paid him Sallah homage.

"As the representative of the people, l will continue to initiate programmes that will educate our children as leaders of tomorrow. We are going to sponsor their education," he said.

The former governor, who commended the committee for doing a good job during the Ramadan, urged the members to collate comprehensive data of the out-of-school children from the households.

"The directives became necessary considering the number of out-of-school children from vulnerable households in the state.

"I am very happy with the records of Ramadan welfare distribution committee across the state. I appreciate the committee's efforts under the leadership of Lawal Liman and for being transparent and accountable.

"I am also directing you to conduct census of out-of-school children in all the benefiting households. You know, the data about out-of-school children is very difficult, in fact even other data are difficult to gather," he said.

Yari identified illiteracy as a major factor fueling the current security challenges in the country. The lawmaker urged Muslims to sustain prayers for peace and stability in the country.

"We should repent and embrace God and continue to seek for His intervention in the current security and economic challenges," he added.

Earlier, the state APC Chairman, Tukur Danfulani, commended Yari for helping the needy and supporting the party to remain strong in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

