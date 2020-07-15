The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has condemned the conduct of a former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, for violating protocols.

According to a statement issued by the agency on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Yari caused a scene at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport on Saturday July 11.

The former governor allegedly refused to be subjected to safety protocols put in place to combat the spread of the highly-infectious coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

He allegedly forcefully pushed an officer of the Environment Department who insisted that his luggage must be disinfected.

"The former Governor said the officer should have known he is a VIP.

"This irresponsible act endangers all other airport users, it is unacceptable, and as such it has been duly escalated," FAAN said.

The agency further cautioned all airport users, especially VIPs, to respect the safety protocols as directed by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Domestic air travel resumed in Nigeria earlier in July after the airspace was shut down in March as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

33,616 people have been infected in Nigeria, with 754 dead, as of July 14.