Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

First patient with transplanted pig kidney leaves hospital, recovery successful

News Agency Of Nigeria

The patient added that the transplant is a new beginning for him and also for many other people who are waiting for a kidney transplant.

The pig kidney transplanted into Richard Slayman [MGH]
The pig kidney transplanted into Richard Slayman [MGH]

Recommended articles

Rick Slayman is recovering well and will now continue his recovery at home with his family, the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston announced on X, formerly Twitter.

“This moment, leaving the hospital today with one of the cleanest bills of health I’ve had in a long time is one I wished would come for many years,” said the 62-year-old, according to doctors. “Now it’s a reality.”

This day not only meant a new beginning for him, he said, but also for many other people who were waiting for a kidney transplant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man, who suffers from a life-threatening kidney disease, had the genetically modified organ transplanted on March 16, according to the hospital. The procedure, known as xenotransplantation, has been the subject of research for many years.

Pigs are particularly suitable as donors because their metabolism is similar to that of humans, but the genetic makeup of the donor animals must be altered for their organs to be used.

Without genetic modification, there would be an immediate rejection reaction when the organs are transferred to humans. The 62-year-old also showed signs of rejection on the eighth day after the operation, one of the doctors said.

However, the immune reaction was contained with medication.

“It was a roller coaster the first week,” the doctor stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the man reacted to the treatment in the same way as patients who had received organs from human donors. In recent years, two seriously ill patients had pig hearts implanted as replacement organs at the University Hospital in Baltimore in the U.S. state of Maryland. Both died a few weeks after the operation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture is responsible for public awareness of the rights of persons with disabilities in Nigeria [Global Giving]

What Nigerian law says about treatment of people with disabilities

Lagos VIS seizes 50 unroadworthy vehicles in enforcement operation

Lagos VIS seizes 50 unroadworthy vehicles in enforcement operation

Those seeking clemency are those serving life imprisonment, those with serious medical challenges and the elderly, among others

Over 100 inmates in Kano seek mercy, review of death sentences

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Governor Sanwo-Olu pays ₦4.48 billion to 1,455 retirees in accrued pensions