First patient with transplanted pig kidney leaves hospital, recovery successful

Rick Slayman is recovering well and will now continue his recovery at home with his family, the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston announced on X, formerly Twitter.

“This moment, leaving the hospital today with one of the cleanest bills of health I’ve had in a long time is one I wished would come for many years,” said the 62-year-old, according to doctors. “Now it’s a reality.”

This day not only meant a new beginning for him, he said, but also for many other people who were waiting for a kidney transplant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man, who suffers from a life-threatening kidney disease, had the genetically modified organ transplanted on March 16, according to the hospital. The procedure, known as xenotransplantation, has been the subject of research for many years.

Pigs are particularly suitable as donors because their metabolism is similar to that of humans, but the genetic makeup of the donor animals must be altered for their organs to be used.

Without genetic modification, there would be an immediate rejection reaction when the organs are transferred to humans. The 62-year-old also showed signs of rejection on the eighth day after the operation, one of the doctors said.

However, the immune reaction was contained with medication.

“It was a roller coaster the first week,” the doctor stated.

ADVERTISEMENT