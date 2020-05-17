A spokesperson of Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike, has passed on.

Simeon Nwakaudu has served as the governor's Special Assistant on Electronic Media since his first term.

Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, announced Nwakaudu's passing in a statement.

Nwakaudu was said to have died following a brief illness.

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike

Nsirim's statement reads as follows: "Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has expressed shock over the sudden death of his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Mr. Simeon Nwakaudu.

"He described late Nwakaudu as a loyal and dedicated professional who contributed immensely to the implementation of the The NEW Rivers Vision.

"The governor on behalf of his family, the government and good people of the state condoled with the bereaved family.

"He prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the great loss.

"Late Nwakaudu died today at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) after a brief illness."