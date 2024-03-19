ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lawmakers want Nigerian widows to get 5 months leave from work

News Agency Of Nigeria

Currently, public sector organisations grant up to 14 days leave for workers who lose their spouses.

Members of the House of Representatives [HOR]
Members of the House of Representatives [HOR]

Recommended articles

This followed the presentation of the general principles of the bill by the sponsor, Rep. Saidu Abdullahi (APC-Niger) at plenary on Tuesday.

Abdullahi said the bill was to place Nigeria among the top countries in the world in terms of workers welfare as the law existed in many countries.

"This crucial piece of legislation aims to address the pressing issue of supporting individuals who have lost their spouses, helping them navigate the challenging period of widowhood," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said research findings had shown that in Nigeria, public sector organisations grant up to 14 days leave for workers who lost their spouses for the burials.

"Therefore, one may say the 14 days prescribed by public sector rules is sufficient but when one looks at the prevalent cultural and religious practices of Nigeria, it seems inadequate.

"It is always necessary that an organisation looks at the cultural context as the way people mourn is deeply rooted in culture.

"In Eastern Nigeria, for instance, the burial of the deceased usually takes place after a few weeks or months and the mourning period for a widow in modern times is three months, even though traditionally it is up to a year.

"In Islam, while mourning is usually three days, the waiting period for a widow is up to four months," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abdullahi added, "During this period the bereaved spouse receives visitors for at least a month. Therefore, with our culture in view, giving a widower 30 days and a widow five months of widowhood leave for the death of a spouse may be reasonable."

In his ruling, the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, referred the bill to the House Committee on Public Sector Reforms for further legislative actions.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lawmakers want Nigerian widows to get 5 months leave from work

Lawmakers want Nigerian widows to get 5 months leave from work

Delta governor confident no innocent citizens will suffer for murder of soldiers

Delta governor confident no innocent citizens will suffer for murder of soldiers

Nnamdi Kanu says he can end insecurity in Southeast 'in 2 minutes' if released

Nnamdi Kanu says he can end insecurity in Southeast 'in 2 minutes' if released

UK's King Charles III ends death rumours by making public appearance

UK's King Charles III ends death rumours by making public appearance

Reps desperate to find out what happened to Nigeria's $300m antimalarial fund

Reps desperate to find out what happened to Nigeria's $300m antimalarial fund

Killers of 17 soldiers may not be Nigerians  —  Akpabio

Killers of 17 soldiers may not be Nigerians  —  Akpabio

Commissioner says Gombe State is reaping dividends of Gov Yahaya's reforms

Commissioner says Gombe State is reaping dividends of Gov Yahaya's reforms

Husband and wife with 22 children are hungry for more — they want to adopt

Husband and wife with 22 children are hungry for more — they want to adopt

Kwara Govt to begin HPV vaccine in secondary schools to stop cervical cancer

Kwara Govt to begin HPV vaccine in secondary schools to stop cervical cancer

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FG hopeful in ECOWAS health officials to boost regional disease control (Channels Television)

FG hopeful in ECOWAS health officials to boost regional disease control

Sheikh Abubakar Gumi is an influential cleric in Kaduna State. (Punch)

Gumi seeks Tinubu's permission to dialogue with bandits to rescue abducted students

Gov Ademola Adeleke [PeoplesGazette]

Adeleke reveals criminals' plans to abduct pupils, attack farms in the state

Ekiti state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji. [Twitter:@ekitistategov]

Ekiti Govt stops monthly salary of traditional chief over chieftaincy dispute