WhatsApp services down globally in major outage

Nurudeen Shotayo

Users are also reporting issues when viewing recent posts or trying to create posts on the messaging platform.

WhatsApp services down globally in major outage [Getty Images]
Users of the popular instant communication app started experiencing connection issues in multiple countries just after 7 pm local time, disenabling them from sending and receiving messages.

Per The Verge, many users reported that WhatsApp service was stuck on “connecting” and from all indications, the messaging service appears to be experiencing a major outage globally.

Details soon....

