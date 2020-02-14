What to expect at the upcoming most anticipated inspiring change Twitter Conference 2020; panelists unveiled

Having revealed the theme; There Is More, the Twitter Conference scheduled for Friday, 6th of March rings in the commencement of the 2-day program. The host and convener of this amazing initiate; Adesunmbo Adeoye will kick-off the conversation at 8 am, by introducing the conference and its carefully selected speakers, from her twitter handle; @sunmboadeoye.

The online conference will run from 8 am- 8 pm, where each hour will be dedicated to a simultaneous chain of Q&A segments between the speakers and the audience. Each speaker will enlighten the public on how they have been able to sustain their careers in areas of Politics, Finance, Technology, Media, Entertainment, Social Entrepreneurship, and Food Processing.

The Panelists

Hon.Abike Dabiri Erewa, CEO and Chairman, Nigerian Diaspora Commission, who worked for the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) for fifteen years, anchoring the weekly NTA Newsline program and taking a particular interest in poverty and social justice issues. She continues to serve as a voice in advocacy and administration.

Stephanie Busari is a journalist and editor at CNN International. She oversees CNN Africa's digital's editorial and operational strategy and is passionate about crafting a new narrative for African storytelling and the usage of digital tools to achieve that.

Adenike Oyetunde, a Lawyer, media personality, author and founder of Amputees United, is an embodiment of hope and has been encouraging women for many years through her self-crafted initiatives.

Osayi Alile is a quintessential leader with over 20 years in the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME). She remains a catalyst for change as she has revolutionized the non - profit sector in Nigeria and beyond.

Kemi Lala Akindoju is a seasoned actress with 11 years of experience under her belt. Lala runs a production company that is focused on telling African stories through all mediums, especially Film, Theatre, and Television.

Toyin Abraham is a Nigerian actress and filmmaker, who is responsible for many notable performances and her contributions to film and television in Nollywood.

Eno Essien, The founder of Rehytrack limited, a vehicle tracking company, was the first female to build a car tracking system. With a wealth of experience in technology, She continues on her quest to empower more women through technology.

Sola Adesakin, is a finance expert and the lead coach and CEO of Smart Stewards, a platform where she teaches financial literacy. Her desire to enable women to make sound financial decisions led her to create the Smart Stewards Initiative, where she teaches and empowers them.

Oluwatoyin Onigbanjo is a journalist, teacher, food artist, and baby food blogger She is the founder of August Secrets, a baby/kid-friendly Nigerian food blog, aimed at making children’s meals fun, simple, and healthy.

With no exceptions on attendance, the conference will allow for deep dives into discussions that border around socio-economic growth and women empowerment.

Convener; Sunmbo Adeoye said;

This year’s theme “There is More” is focused on capacity building and the employment of novel ideas to spark discussions that borders around the growth and development of guests and attendees. There will definitely be more this year and I especially cannot wait for the “Girl Talk” which always steals the show every year! You can’t miss it”

In its 7th Edition, Inspiring Change Conference 2020 has been wielding the power and influence of digital media consistently, for the last 6 years, to propagate its message of capacity building and high impact development.

Attendance is FREE and requires nothing but data! Be there!!

To ensure you DO NOT miss any of the Q&A sessions with the panelists & speakers, FOLLOW @InspiringChang (with NO “e”) on TWITTER.

Supported by: Adesunmbo Adeoye Initiative, ESOB Heroes, International Women's Day

Media Partners: Bella Naija, City 105.1 FM, Pulse NG, Silverbird TV, Mod Media

For more information and inquiries about Inspiring Change Conference 2020, Visit

Website: www.inspiringchangeng.org

Facebook: Inspiring Change Conference

Twitter: @inspiringchang

Instagram: @inspiringchangeng

For media enquiries, contact encoremedialtd@gmail.com

