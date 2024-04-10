ADVERTISEMENT
'We have no business fighting one another' — Tinubu's Eid message to Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president urged Muslims to be tolerant and empathetic towards one another.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the president, accompanied by top government functionaries, arrived the Eid praying ground at 10:02 am.

Tinubu, who spoke to the Muslim faithfuls through the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, urged Muslims to be tolerant and empathetic towards one another.

"We should sustain the good behavior. Though Ramadan is over, we have no business fighting one another. We should have religious harmony.

"The empathy and love that we showed during the Ramadan must continue. Let us give to the needy. Always show charity. May Almighty Allah guide us and protect Nigeria," the President said.

Earlier, while leading the prayer session, Grand Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheik Sulaiman Abou Nolla, said fasting has great blessings.

Noting that fasting was one of the five pillars of Islam, the Imam said the month of Ramadan is the month of grace, mercies, forgiveness and acceptance of prayers.

The cleric called for unity among Nigerians, stressing that togetherness and unity in diversity remained key to national development.

While calling on government across all levels to provide succour to the people, the cleric urged the citizens to be disciplined, law-abiding and ensure peace and harmony in various communities.

He prayed for God’s guidance and protection for the president, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and their lieutenants as they make decisions that would benefit the people.

Some of the dignitaries at the prayer ground included, former minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola and Minister of Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola.

Others are the Lagos Council of Traditional White Cap Chiefs, Tinubu's private secretary, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, and Lagos Head of Service, Olanode Agoro, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

