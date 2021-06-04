‘VPNS’ is the number one trend on Twitter Nigeria; these are the best ones to use in the case of a Twitter ban

Although it’s still not clear what this suspension entails, VPN quickly became the number one trend on Twitter Nigeria as Nigerians started talking about how they can use VPNs the bypass an actual ban on the platform.

Twitter

What is VPN

VPN stands for ‘Virtual Private Network’ and describes the opportunity to establish a protected network connection when using public networks.

VPNs encrypt your internet traffic and disguise your online identity. This makes it more difficult for third parties to track your activities online and steal data. The encryption takes place in real time.

In layman’s terms, this means VPN consoles your IP address. So if the government bans Twitter in Nigeria, you can still access the social media platform from a Nigerian IP because VPN conceals your address.

VPNs to use

There are two types of VPNs to use; the free ones and the paid ones.

Free ones

Like anything free, free VPNs have their limitations and drawbacks like privacy issues etc.

Nonetheless, there are still a host of free VPNs you can use.

-ProtonVPN

-Hotspot Shield Free VPN

-Windscribe free

-TunnelBear

-Speedify

-Hide.me

Paid VPNs

With paid VPNs, you are sure of your privacy (at least that’s what we are told)

These are some of the best ones

-ExpressVPN

-NordVPN

-Surfshark