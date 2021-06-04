RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

‘VPNS’ is the number one trend on Twitter Nigeria; these are the best ones to use in the case of a Twitter ban

Authors:

Steve Dede

You can still access Twitter even when the Federal Government puts an outright ban on it.

Lai Mohammed-led Minister of Information and Culture has announced Federal Government's suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria [DW]
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [DW] Pulse Nigeria

Through its Ministry of Information and Culture, the Federal Government of Nigeria has announced a suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria.

Recommended articles

Although it’s still not clear what this suspension entails, VPN quickly became the number one trend on Twitter Nigeria as Nigerians started talking about how they can use VPNs the bypass an actual ban on the platform.

‘VPNS’ quickly became the number one trend on Twitter Nigeria following the announcement (Twitter)
‘VPNS’ quickly became the number one trend on Twitter Nigeria following the announcement (Twitter) Twitter

VPN stands for ‘Virtual Private Network’ and describes the opportunity to establish a protected network connection when using public networks.

VPNs encrypt your internet traffic and disguise your online identity. This makes it more difficult for third parties to track your activities online and steal data. The encryption takes place in real time.

In layman’s terms, this means VPN consoles your IP address. So if the government bans Twitter in Nigeria, you can still access the social media platform from a Nigerian IP because VPN conceals your address.

There are two types of VPNs to use; the free ones and the paid ones.

Like anything free, free VPNs have their limitations and drawbacks like privacy issues etc.

Nonetheless, there are still a host of free VPNs you can use.

-ProtonVPN

-Hotspot Shield Free VPN

-Windscribe free

-TunnelBear

-Speedify

-Hide.me

With paid VPNs, you are sure of your privacy (at least that’s what we are told)

These are some of the best ones

-ExpressVPN

-NordVPN

-Surfshark

You can get these VPNs from the app store.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘VPNS’ is the number one trend on Twitter Nigeria; these are the best ones to use in the case of a Twitter ban

Gov Uzodinma sacks Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants

Adesina says Nigerians need a leader that can whip them into line when they misbehave

Saraki, Atiku criticize President Buhari for suspending Twitter in Nigeria

Here are the wittiest reactions as Nigeria’s FG suspends Twitter

FG suspends Twitter operations in Nigeria, making the announcement on Twitter

Senator says Igbos have more business investments in North than Southern Nigeria

JAMB says 160,6217 candidates write mock examinations nationwide

ECOWAS MPs call for regional efforts to tackle security challenges in Nigeria