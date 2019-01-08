Two people are feared to have been killed after violence broke out at the official campaign flag-off of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to a report by Vanguard, hoodlums started fighting while incumbent governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, was addressing party supporters in Ikeja on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

Several gun shots were reported to have been heard, leading to a scramble that also left many injured. Two journalists sustained minor bullet wounds, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The hoodlums, suspected to be members of the National Union Road Transport Workers (NURTW), invaded the Skypower Ground venue with guns, daggers and other dangerous weapons.

Sanwo-Olu, Ambode, and other APC officials were rushed off the stage and guarded out of the venue after the trouble started.