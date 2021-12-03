VIO attributes high road crashes in Nigeria to poor driving schools

The conference urged states to begin certification of drivers, noting that there is inadequate attention to standardisation of driving schools and quality of drivers’ education.

It observed that many states did not have standard training institutes to certify professional drivers and driving schools instructors.

It resolved that states and the FCT should embark on massive driver education to create awareness towards improving driving culture.

“All states of the federation should establish structures to regulate and standardise driving schools and drivers’ education.

“All states should establish model drivers’ institute to certify professional drivers and riders and driving school instructors.

“Urgent steps should be taken to review training methodology and content of drivers’ training curriculum.

“All states and the FCT should invest in information technology infrastructure towards automating theoretical drivers’ testing procedure.

“All states should begin certification of riders and issuance of Riders Certification Cards with immediate effect to stem the rise of insecurity and safety issues associated with motorcycle and tricycle operations.

“All states should ensure that vehicle inspection is properly carried out before the issuance of roadworthiness certificates.

“Roadworthiness certificates issued by states where inspections are not properly carried out before issuance of roadworthiness certificates should be rejected from January 2022.

“States that are still using manual inspection method should, as a matter of urgency, migrate to computerised vehicle inspection.

“States should review their road traffic laws, regulations and guidelines to address modern-day realities and challenges in road traffic administration, regulation and enforcement,’’ the communique added.