UNICAL suspends its HR Director over age falsification

The University announced her suspension through a letter signed by its Registrar, Mr Gabriel Egbe stating the reason for her suspension was the allegations of falsifying her age and employment records in the employ of the University which she has failed to give a reasonable response to so far.

The document announcing her suspension read in part, “The suspension is consequent upon her unsatisfactory response to allegations of falsification of age, records of service and defrauding of the Federal Government of Nigeria levelled against her by an alumnus of the University.

“Management, in line with the provisions of the Public Service Rules has directed that Mrs Agatha Ikposhi be placed on suspension with effect from Wednesday, 16th March 2022 and the matter referred to the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) for further investigation.”