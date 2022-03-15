RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UNICAL suspends its HR Director over age falsification

Authors:

Babafemi Busari

The University announced her suspension through its Registrar after she refused to explain extended tenure

University of Calabar (UNICAL)
University of Calabar (UNICAL)

The University of Calabar has announced the suspension of its Director, Directorate of Human Resource and Establishment, (HR&E) of the University, Mrs Agatha Ikposhi on Tuesday March 15, 2022 over allegations of age falsification.

The University announced her suspension through a letter signed by its Registrar, Mr Gabriel Egbe stating the reason for her suspension was the allegations of falsifying her age and employment records in the employ of the University which she has failed to give a reasonable response to so far.

The document announcing her suspension read in part, “The suspension is consequent upon her unsatisfactory response to allegations of falsification of age, records of service and defrauding of the Federal Government of Nigeria levelled against her by an alumnus of the University.

“Management, in line with the provisions of the Public Service Rules has directed that Mrs Agatha Ikposhi be placed on suspension with effect from Wednesday, 16th March 2022 and the matter referred to the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) for further investigation.”

It further advised her to stay away from the University premises during the period of her suspension whilst also questioning her motive for continuing her service and receipt of remuneration due for her post in the University from 8 October 2014, when she was supposed to retire from service till 2022.

Authors:

Babafemi Busari Babafemi Busari

