UN Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, others for Global Citizen Live on Saturday

Also appearing as part of the global broadcast event are World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr John Nkengasong, and Head of the Africa Vaccine Acquisition Task Team, Strive Masiyiwa.

Timed to the UN General Assembly, ahead of the G20 and COP26 Meetings, Global Citizen Live will be a global moment of unity across six continents. Artists, luminaries, dignitaries, and citizens in Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, New York City, Paris, London, Seoul, Los Angeles, Sydney, and more will call on governments, corporations, and philanthropists to make new commitments to defend the planet & defeat poverty, focusing on climate change, vaccine equity, and famine.

In Lagos, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, will take to the Global Citizen Live stage in support of the initiative. Performances from Lagos will be given by Tiwa Savage, Davido, Femi Kuti and Made Kuti, while TV personalities Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Nancy Isime will host the event.

Sho Madjozi and Muzi will perform from Johannesburg, Angelique Kidjo from Paris, and Burna Boy from New York. South African TV Personality and Global Citizen Advocate Bonang Matheba and South African Actress, UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, and Global Citizen Advocate Nomzamo Mbatha to be featured as presenters at the New York City Festival.

Global Citizen Live events will be broadcast across Africa from 25th September 2021 on television, radio, and online:

In Nigeria the broadcast will be live on Wazobia Max TV, Wazobia TV (dstv 259), Cool Fm and Nigeria Info radio starting on 25th September from 6pm West Africa Time.

In South Africa, the broadcast will be on Monday 27 September on S3 on SABC starting 10pm South Africa Time.

Multichoice in Africa, channel, date and time to be announced at a later stage.

Global Citizen Live calls on leaders to deliver by September:

1 billion trees planted and preserved to help prevent global temperatures from rising beyond 1.5ºC above pre-industrial levels by curbing emissions and supporting 1t.org.

Businesses to help curb emissions through joining the Race to Zero and pledging 1 billion additional trees by 2022 in support of the 1t.org ambition to conserve, restore and grow one trillion trees this decade.

Wealthiest nations to deliver on their promise to give $100 billion annually to address the climate needs of developing countries.

1 billion vaccines to the poorest countries.

The G7 and EU to share at least one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses immediately with those most in need, support the proposal to waive IP around the production of COVID-19 vaccines and other medical tools — backed by over 100 countries — and for Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna to share mRNA technology with the new WHO-backed mRNA technology transfer hub based in South Africa.

Meals for the 41 million people on the brink of famine

The G7 and the world's billionaires to end the hunger crisis by contributing at least $6 billion for the urgent provision of millions of meals for the 41 Million People on the brink of starvation.

Global Citizen Live is supported by a corporate coalition, including Access Bank in Nigeria, alongside global partners Accenture, Cisco, Citi, The Coca-Cola Company, Delta Air Lines, Google, Live Nation, P&G, Salesforce, Verizon, and campaign partners Hilton, WW International, and World Wide Technology who will engage support from the private sector in driving new commitments toward the campaign’s policy objectives.

Global Citizen Live has received in-kind support from leading media companies, including AIM Group, BellaNaija, Branded Cities, Brut Media, Captivate, Clear Channel Outdoor, Curb Media, Forbes, GSTV, iHeartRadio, Interstate Outdoor, JCDecaux, Arise TV, Newscentral TV, Outfront Media, Six Flags Theme Parks, The New York Times, Vanguard Media, Big Cabal Media, Cool FM, Nigeria Info, Wazobia FM, and Wazobia Max TV.

To learn more about the Global Citizen Live events on September 25 and to view health & safety information, please go to GlobalCitizenLive.org. *All Global Citizen Live events comply with, and often exceed, the latest COVID-19 protocols.

For more information about Global Citizen Live, visit www.gclivelagos.org, and follow @GlblCtznAfrica on Facebook and Twitter and @glblctzn on Instagram, Tik Tok, Twitter, and YouTube.