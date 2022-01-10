RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UN chief wants Buhari to punish terrorists who massacred over 200 villagers in Zamfara

Samson Toromade

Guterres describes the attacks as appalling.

President Muhammadu Buhari with Antonio Guterres [Bayo Omoboriowo]

Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Nigerian government to ensure the latest massacre of villagers doesn't go unpunished.

More than 200 people were reportedly killed by terrorists last week across communities in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas of Zamfara.

The string of attacks, the deadliest this year, took place for hours as the terrorists shot at the villagers and burnt their homes.

Guterres, in a statement on Monday, January 10, 2022, strongly condemned the 'appalling' attacks.

"I urge the Nigerian authorities to spare no effort in bringing those responsible for these heinous crimes to justice," he said.

The Federal Government has struggled to contain the latest strain of terrorism to trouble the north west region of the country over the past few years.

The armed bandit groups were recently designated as terrorists by the government in a bid to intensify the military's rule of engagement against them.

In his reaction to last week's massacre, President Buhari promised, yet again, that his government is determined to 'get rid of these outlaws'.

He described them as desperate mass murderers who are on the run due to the military's operations against them.

