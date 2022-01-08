Terrorists kill more than 200 in Zamfara, Buhari fumes

According to reports from the local media and the Associated Press, the attacks this week took place in the Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas of Zamfara.

TheCable reports that the bandits invaded about five communities located in the aforementioned local governments between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

According to Zamfara state residents who spoke to media, large numbers of armed men invaded up to nine villages in these areas on Tuesday evening, shooting and burning houses.

The violence lasted until Thursday morning.

Zamfara state authorities confirmed the attacks on the villages. The state commissioner of information, Ibrahim Dosara, said authorities are awaiting more details on the attacks.

This would be one of the deadliest attacks in Nigeria in recent times.

President Buhari has assured Zamfara residents that the army and airforce are working together to track and eliminate the perpetrators.

“The latest attacks on innocent people by the bandits is an act of desperation by mass murderers, now under relentless pressure from our military forces who are well equipped to effectively confront these enemies of humanity,” Buhari said in a statement, Saturday.

“In keeping with my commitment to tackle the monster of terrorism head on, let me reassure these besieged communities and other Nigerians that this government will not abandon them to their fate because we are more than ever determined to get rid of these outlaws.

“These criminals will be history because we are not going to relent in our current military operations to get rid of these thugs who have been terrorising innocent people.

“We are fiercely determined to smoke out and destroy these outlaws who have no regard for the sanctity of life.

“The army and the airforce are working together to get rid of these callous criminals as they acquire more equipment to track down and eliminate criminal gangs that are subjecting innocent people to the reign of terror, including illegal imposition of taxes on the communities under siege," he added.