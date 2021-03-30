Former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu, has admitted he made an 'accidental verbal mistake' when he recommended that 50 million Nigerian youths be recruited into the Nigerian Army.

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had on Monday, March 29, 2021 said the recruitment of millions of unemployed youths would solve the nation's insecurity and unemployment problems.

His suggestion was met with stinging criticism and mockery as his suggested figure is one fourth of the Nigerian population and would outnumber any Armed Forces across the world by a wide margin.

Tinubu's media office on Tuesday, March 30 moved to correct the situation, noting that his figure was a mistake and he actually meant to recommend a much lower figure.

"Asiwaju seeks the expansion of security personnel by 50,000 for the Armed Forces not the 50 million that was mentioned in error," the statement read.

The recruitment would include the military, Police, and other security agencies.

The statement also noted that the former governor seeks the recruitment of five million Nigerian youths in all aspects of nation-building, ranging from infrastructural development to agricultural modernisation.

"The most vital thing is that he set forth a wise and timely approach that would help us face two of today's stiffest challenges.

"It is in the spirit that we hope you view and assess his proposal for it seeks to provide a way for more youths to participate in building a greater, safer and more prosperous country," the statement concluded.

Tinubu, who turned 69 on Monday, is a front runner to contest in the 2023 presidential election, nearly two decades after he last held elective office.