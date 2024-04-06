ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu to observe Eid-el-Fitr in Lagos - Presidency

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Presidential spokesman added that Tinubu would continue official duties during and after the Eid-el-Fitr holidays.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Saturday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the festival is expected to be held on Tuesday or Wednesday next week depending on the Lunar calendar heralding the new Islamic month of Shawwal.

”In deference to the solemn occasion, which marks the end of Ramadan, the President will observe the moment in prayers for Nigeria and with family,” Ngelale said.

