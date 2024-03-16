Tinubu planting better future, harvest time coming — PDP lawmaker to Nigerians

Obuzor (PDP-Rivers) spoke with newsmen on Friday, in Lagos, on the sideline of a two-day joint workshop with the theme, “Understanding and Sustaining Collaboration with Civil Society”.

It was organised for the Senate Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and the House of Representatives’ Committee on Civil Societies and Development Matters.

The workshop was organised by the European Union- EU Agents for Citizen-Driven Transformation (ACT) Programme, being implemented by the British Council in Nigeria.

Speaking on the current economic situation, Obuzor said: “The government is already doing a lot. The people should know that everything has planting time and harvest time.

“So, we won’t expect some policy changes and some active pragmatic reforms ongoing now to yield fruit immediately. No!”

The lawmaker said that the nation needed to enable and enhance production with a regular power supply.

He said that this would revamp businesses and production processes in the country, and do a lot of good to the nation’s economy.

“If the power is stable, it will reduce the amount of PMS (Premium Motor Spirit) popularly known as petrol, and AGO (Automotive Gas Oil) popularly known as diesel consumption to generate power for businesses and companies.

“We need to resolve the problem of power and the government is working on this,” Obuzor said.

He expressed displeasure that some Nigerians were taking advantage of the current situation to inflict more pain on their fellow citizens.

Obuzor said that Nigerians needed more empowerment through training, skill acquisitions and craftsmanship.

He said that the people at the grassroots had been worst hit by the current economic hardship.

“I believe Mr President’s agenda to tackle hunger and poverty will yield positive results by the time we drive it to the end of the year. I am sure we will see good changes,” he said.

NAN reports that the workshop was to promote an enabling regulatory and operational environment for civil society organisations in Nigeria and partnership with the National Assembly.