Tinubu mourns passing of Osolo of Isolo, Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ngelale said that the President condole with the family of the deceased, the Council of Obas and Chiefs, as well as the Government and people of Lagos State.

"While mourning the passing of Oba Agbabiaka, the President urges his family and everyone grieving this painful loss, to take solace in the remarkable legacy left behind by the departed.

"President Tinubu prays to God Almighty to grant the soul of the late monarch peaceful repose and his family the strength to bear the huge weight of his passing,” Ngelale said.