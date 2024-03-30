ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ngelale calls Tinubu a workaholic president who likes to micromanage

Nurudeen Shotayo

Ngelale also described Tinubu as arguably the best listener he has ever seen in the course of his interactions with leaders.

Presidential media aide, Ajuri Ngelale
Presidential media aide, Ajuri Ngelale

Recommended articles

Ngelale, who was an aide to former President Muhammadu Buhari, disclosed this while speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Business Global programme on Friday, March 29, 2024.

The presidential mouthpiece spoke widely on different projects the Tinubu administration has embarked upon and the ones waiting in the pipeline.

He revealed how tasking working with Tinubu can be, given that the man hardly sleeps, which is why he and some other staff of the Presidency jocularly refer to him as “President no sleep.”

ADVERTISEMENT

"The man is a workaholic, which is why some of us in the office joke. We call him President no sleep because those of us who work with him also don't get to sleep as a result," Ngelale said.

When asked if the media has been fair to the President considering his dedication to the job, the presidential aide said, "I think I will leave that in the domain of public opinion."

He, however, delved into the work ethics and leadership style of Tinubu.

According to Ngelale, the President is a hands-on micro-manager who gets restless when idle.

He also described Tinubu as arguably the best listener he has ever seen in the course of his interactions with leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

"But I'd say this, I think Nigerians recognised, even from his time in Lagos that this is a man who would wake up at odd hours, touring roads, touring various projects, making sure the civil servants are in the office on time.

"This is a hands-on, micro-manager who is handsy when he's not working. He needs to be working. His hands need to be working. He sleeps late and wakes up extremely early. This is who Nigerians have elected.

"Maybe one of the things Nigerians would not know about him, having opportunity working closely with him, he's probably the best listener I've ever seen in terms of my interaction with leaders.

"This man will listen to you speak even if it's a presentation of 30 minutes. And he would reel out in detail almost everything you've said. And not only he would reel out what you've said, but as he's doing so, he would be cross-checking the weaknesses and strengths of your presentation. He would tell you, this is what I think. This is what I think can be done better. I like this idea.

"This is the detailed orientation of the man. He's very brilliant. He listens, he works hard. And ultimately, I believe that, with the political will that he's always demonstrated, he's the President that I think would take Nigeria to the destiny all of us have sought for our country," he stated.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Man crucified with real nails while playing Jesus on Good Friday — it's his 35th time

Man crucified with real nails while playing Jesus on Good Friday — it's his 35th time

Police arrest 12 people for eating in public during Ramadan

Police arrest 12 people for eating in public during Ramadan

Ngelale calls Tinubu a workaholic president who likes to micromanage

Ngelale calls Tinubu a workaholic president who likes to micromanage

Police probe love triangle in death of Kitengela man who set himself on fire

Police probe love triangle in death of Kitengela man who set himself on fire

Tinubu's intervention saved Zack Orji, Actors Guild expresses gratitude

Tinubu's intervention saved Zack Orji, Actors Guild expresses gratitude

Adamawa Bishop frees 5 inmates, donates foodstuff to correctional facility

Adamawa Bishop frees 5 inmates, donates foodstuff to correctional facility

Trust Tinubu to fix economic problems - Lagos Speaker tells Nigerians

Trust Tinubu to fix economic problems - Lagos Speaker tells Nigerians

Ijaw National Congress condemns invasion of Edwin Clark’s home by military

Ijaw National Congress condemns invasion of Edwin Clark’s home by military

Communications Minister celebrates Tinubu's birthday with visit to Kuje prison

Communications Minister celebrates Tinubu's birthday with visit to Kuje prison

Pulse Sports

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture is responsible for public awareness of the rights of persons with disabilities in Nigeria [Global Giving]

What Nigerian law says about treatment of people with disabilities

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@DanNwomeh]

Gov Mbah will not demolish over 200 houses built on water lines in Enugu

Nigerian military officers on duty [dailypost]

Military kills 106 terrorists, arrests 103 in 1 week

Nasarawa University VC blames fatal rice stampede on students’ impatience [Daily Trust]

Nasarawa University VC blames fatal rice stampede on students’ impatience