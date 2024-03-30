Ngelale calls Tinubu a workaholic president who likes to micromanage

Ngelale, who was an aide to former President Muhammadu Buhari, disclosed this while speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Business Global programme on Friday, March 29, 2024.

The presidential mouthpiece spoke widely on different projects the Tinubu administration has embarked upon and the ones waiting in the pipeline.

He revealed how tasking working with Tinubu can be, given that the man hardly sleeps, which is why he and some other staff of the Presidency jocularly refer to him as “President no sleep.”

"The man is a workaholic, which is why some of us in the office joke. We call him President no sleep because those of us who work with him also don't get to sleep as a result," Ngelale said.

When asked if the media has been fair to the President considering his dedication to the job, the presidential aide said, "I think I will leave that in the domain of public opinion."

He, however, delved into the work ethics and leadership style of Tinubu.

According to Ngelale, the President is a hands-on micro-manager who gets restless when idle.

He also described Tinubu as arguably the best listener he has ever seen in the course of his interactions with leaders.

"But I'd say this, I think Nigerians recognised, even from his time in Lagos that this is a man who would wake up at odd hours, touring roads, touring various projects, making sure the civil servants are in the office on time.

"This is a hands-on, micro-manager who is handsy when he's not working. He needs to be working. His hands need to be working. He sleeps late and wakes up extremely early. This is who Nigerians have elected.

"Maybe one of the things Nigerians would not know about him, having opportunity working closely with him, he's probably the best listener I've ever seen in terms of my interaction with leaders.

"This man will listen to you speak even if it's a presentation of 30 minutes. And he would reel out in detail almost everything you've said. And not only he would reel out what you've said, but as he's doing so, he would be cross-checking the weaknesses and strengths of your presentation. He would tell you, this is what I think. This is what I think can be done better. I like this idea.