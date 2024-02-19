ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu assembles committee to fight drug abuse, cultism, cybercrime in schools

News Agency Of Nigeria

The committee plans to strengthen security measures and implement stricter disciplinary codes in tertiary institutions.

President Bola Tinubu wants saner academic environments across the country [Presidency}
President Bola Tinubu wants saner academic environments across the country [Presidency}

Recommended articles

This he said was a decisive step to address the growing concern of social vices plaguing tertiary institutions across the country. Asefon disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday.

According to him, drug abuse, cultism, cybercrime, sexual harassment, and academic dishonesty among others are some of the social vices which hinder the academic performance and personal development of students.

Asefon added that these vices didn’t only hinder academic performance but also threatened the overall safety and well-being of students thereby casting a shadow over the vibrant environment of tertiary institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The formation of the special committee underscores a significant commitment to the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu to safeguard the future of Nigerian students.

"And also the need for a comprehensive and collaborative approach in tackling the menace of social vices in Nigeria's tertiary institutions," he said.

Asefon said that the committee was drawn from various stakeholders, renowned educationists, student activists, and patriotic leaders among others.

He listed the newly formed special committee for the Eradication of Social Vices in Tertiary Institutions (SESV-TI) as Maj-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure (rtd), former Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Nigeria Army University Biu, as the Chairman.

The retired Maj.- Gen. Suleiman Kazaure is the chairman of the committee [Punch Newspapers]
The retired Maj.- Gen. Suleiman Kazaure is the chairman of the committee [Punch Newspapers] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Others are Maxwell Okoye as Secretary, while prominent figures include Prof. Jerry Ugokwe, a Professor of Legislative Studies, Rt. Hon. Chibudom Nwuche, former Deputy Speaker, Federal House of Representatives.

Also on the list are former Governor of Adamawa State, Bala Ngilari, former FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramat Tijjani, the Archbishop of the African Church Abuja, and Bishop Peter Ogunmuyiwa.

Dr Abubakar Rimi Jnr, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, Amb. Timothy Nwachukwu, Ismail Lawanson, Tayyiba Abdulrazak and representatives of security agencies were also members.

Asefon said the mandate of the committee was to develop and implement comprehensive awareness campaigns, educate students about the dangers of social vices and promote positive values. He added that the committee would also collaborate with tertiary institution administrators to strengthen security measures and implement stricter disciplinary codes.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court adjourns suit seeking to disqualify Gov Diri until March 18

Court adjourns suit seeking to disqualify Gov Diri until March 18

Tinubu's former opponent begs Nigerians to give president time to work

Tinubu's former opponent begs Nigerians to give president time to work

Tinubu assembles committee to fight drug abuse, cultism, cybercrime in schools

Tinubu assembles committee to fight drug abuse, cultism, cybercrime in schools

They'll be used to rig elections - Shehu Sani opposes creation of state police

They'll be used to rig elections - Shehu Sani opposes creation of state police

Lagos Government lifts ban on RTEAN activities, dissolves parks committee

Lagos Government lifts ban on RTEAN activities, dissolves parks committee

LP dismisses report claiming Peter Obi will be suspended from party

LP dismisses report claiming Peter Obi will be suspended from party

Governor Bago acquires 300 tractors to boost food production in Niger

Governor Bago acquires 300 tractors to boost food production in Niger

Minister Matawalle bans unauthorised use of camouflage uniforms

Minister Matawalle bans unauthorised use of camouflage uniforms

Only 2 months salary paid out of 7 – ASUU fumes as Tinubu clears Buhari's debts

Only 2 months salary paid out of 7 – ASUU fumes as Tinubu clears Buhari's debts

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Primate Elijah Ayodele [Punch]

Primate Ayodele predicts dollar to change at ₦1,700, bag of rice sell at ₦90k

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

Tinubu vows to boost food security, transform agricultural sector in Nigeria

Godwin Emefiele [TheCable]

Emefiele approved $6.23m for international election observers - Lead witness

Nurses protest against new certification guidelines by Nursing Council [AIT LIVE]

Nurses protest against new certification guidelines by Nursing Council