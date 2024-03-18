ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu administration spending ₦40 billion to provide metres across Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adelabu noted that the smart meters being installed are tamper-proof and would eliminate energy theft.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The amount is from the ₦40 billion earmarked for the mass metering project. Bolaji Tunji, Special Adviser, Strategic Communication and Media Relations to the Minister, said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

He quoted the minister as saying this during the flag off of the metering exercise at the Headquarters of the 9th Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Ikeja Military Cantonment. He said the exercise would be in phases with the Ikeja cantonment being the first phase of the exercise.

He said that the current exercise would last for six weeks before the second phase begins.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mass metering in army formations nationwide will enable us know what is being consumed on a monthly basis in order to ensure appropriate billings and ease collections.

”The overall intention is to eliminate and make estimated billing a thing of the past,” the Minister said, indicating that the current exercise is part of President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda to ensure regular supply of electricity to army formations nationwide.

“This is one of Mr. President’s objectives as contained in the renewed hope agenda to ensure that electricity supply to the armed forces is prioritised and they do not suffer, especially in the enjoyment of public utilities,” he said.

Adelabu said the smart meters being installed are tamper-proof and would eliminate energy theft. He said that it would be difficult to by- pass the meter which also comes with an app where customers can get statements of their consumption on a monthly basis.

He said that the meter allows interconnectivity between grid and off grid solar power supply. The minister said that part of the energy blue print for the country was also to build off grid power sources such as solar energy for military barracks located in remote areas without grid supply.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that where there is grid supply, there would be an interchange between the grid and solar supply if not satisfied with the number of hours supplied by the Distribution Companies (DISCOs).

"Beyond metering, we have to prioritise electricity supply to the barracks,” he added.

Adelabu said the metering project would be extended to all military formations in the country with the objective of providing 24 hours power supply to the barracks. Also speaking, Ashade Olatunbosun, Chief Executive Officer of De Haryor Global Services, said that the second phase of the project would begin in Abuja and Enugu, simultaneously.

He said that military formations across the 11 DisCos would benefit from the exercise.

“Army formations in Jos, Abuja, Ibadan, Enugu, Kaduna, Ikeja and Eko DisCos will benefit from the exercise,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking earlier, Maj.-Gen. A Adetuyi, Commander, 9th Brigade, Nigerian Army, Ikeja, said that the Federal Government metering initiative was timely as the brigade headquarters has been getting epileptic power supply over time.

Adetuyi said that on investigation, he found out that the brigade was only being given three hours of electricity daily and on some days they do not even get supplies.

"We have tried to resolve this and we have even involved the state government without any result.

"We also discovered that we were always being given estimated bills, though we would not have minded if power supply was regular,” he noted.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Vladimir Putin's election victory sparks mixed reactions among world leaders

Vladimir Putin's election victory sparks mixed reactions among world leaders

Putin can't rule out a total war with NATO

Putin can't rule out a total war with NATO

Tinubu administration spending ₦40 billion to provide metres across Nigeria

Tinubu administration spending ₦40 billion to provide metres across Nigeria

NASU, SSANU commence nationwide strike

NASU, SSANU commence nationwide strike

From Obiang to Putin: Meet 10 longest-serving presidents in the world

From Obiang to Putin: Meet 10 longest-serving presidents in the world

Senator tells Nigerian Muslims that Tinubu needs their Ramadan prayers

Senator tells Nigerian Muslims that Tinubu needs their Ramadan prayers

Another mass kidnapping in Kaduna as terrorists abduct 87 in fresh attack

Another mass kidnapping in Kaduna as terrorists abduct 87 in fresh attack

Lagos Govt steps up cleaning of major drainage channels to prevent flooding

Lagos Govt steps up cleaning of major drainage channels to prevent flooding

NIMC, NCC to aid swift NIN-SIM linkage process, protect subscribers data

NIMC, NCC to aid swift NIN-SIM linkage process, protect subscribers data

Pulse Sports

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu to inaugurate Minna International Airport named after him on Monday

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]

Oyo Govt claims to feed Bodija victims ₦20m weekly, denies abandonment rumour

Sylvester Ogunkelu [Sunrise News]

Lagos lawmaker distributes garri, rice, beans to constituents

The herders-farmers crisis plagued the Muhammadu Buhari administration before he handed over to Bola Tinubu as president in May 2023 [Presidency]

Tinubu wants to solve 1 problem Buhari couldn't — herders-farmers crisis