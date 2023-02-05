There is a plot to assassinate Atiku - IPOB raises alarm

IPOB disclosed this in a statement signed and issued by its Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

The secessionist group claimed that some desperate and unscrupulous elements have perfected plans to attack the former Vice President and blame it on IPOB's security arm, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The pro-Biafra group noted that the endgame of the plotters was to stoke crisis in the Southern region of the country, and subsequently incite attacks and genocide against igbos across Nigeria.

It therefore warned people of the South-East extraction to thread with caution in the interim.

While condemning the Thursday’s assassination attempt on the Ebonyi State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof Bernard Odoh, IPOB blamed the governor of the state over the alleged attacks and intimidation of opposition elements in the region.

The statement read: “In view of the state-sponsored insecurity ravaging Nigeria, we, the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra under the command and leadership of the great liberator, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, wish to alert the public on the Intelligence report at our disposal of plans to attack Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the South-East and blame it on IPOB, ESN or the presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s supporters.

“IPOB intelligence unit, the M.Branch uncovered a plan by some unscrupulous politicians to cause a crisis in the country against IPOB and Ndigbo all over the country.

“This group is planning to assassinate Atiku Abubakar in the southeastern part of Nigeria and claims it is done by unknown gunmen, ESN/IPOB, or the ‘Obidient’ group.

“This assassination attack will lead to the revolt against Ndigbo nationwide.

“It will also lead to riots against Igbos in the Northern and Western Regions of Nigeria. Ndigbo will be massacred mercilessly, and their properties will be destroyed. Even the supporters of Peter Obi will not be spared in these areas.

“We are drawing the attention of Biafrans around Nigeria to be very careful and cautious of this evil plot primarily targeted at Peter Obi and IPOB.

“Their plans are to turn other ethnic groups in Nigeria against Ndigbo and possibly thwart the proposed selection process called 2023 election 2023.

“The Agendists are jittery about losing the election or Nigeria breakup against their political and economic gains.

“Ndigbo in Lagos and many major cities in Nigeria should be on the alert. Plans to attack them have been perfected, and it may consume a lot of people, and many properties may be destroyed.

“The hatchet plan will be done in such a way that the International community will blame Ndigbo for the crisis.

“We advise every Igbo person to stay alert and take all precautionary measures to defend and protect himself and herself.

“The plan of these people is to create confusion and pandemonium in every part of the country to scuttle the upcoming election.

“We will soon mention the names of those involved in this dastardly genocidal plan in the next publication if they don’t retract their plans.

“Our intelligence through the M-Branch is fighting tooth and nail to uncover their next move. Many top politicians are involved in this agenda to cause a crisis in Nigeria.

“Who can say a word, and it comes to pass if Chukwu Okike Abiama has not said so? Chukwu Okike Abiama will frustrate all the agenda to instigate another genocide against Igbos in Nigeria.

“Biafra was a country before Nigeria was created by their maker, Flora Shaw, and her boyfriend.