The Abuja-Kaduna-bound with many passengers was reportedly bombed by bandits on Monday, March 28, 2022.
Terrorists bomb Abuja-Kaduna train with over 900 passengers onboard
Its reported that the bandits might have abducted some of the passengers.
Recommended articles
There are over 900 passengers on board the train.
According to Punch, the train derailed after the improvised explosive device planted by the terrorists went off beneath one of the coaches.
The newspaper reported that the bandits might have abducted some of the passengers.
This is coming two days days after terrorists attacked the Kaduna International Airport.
Details later…
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng