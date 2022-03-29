RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Terrorists bomb Abuja-Kaduna train with over 900 passengers onboard

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Its reported that the bandits might have abducted some of the passengers.

Terrorists bomb Abuja-Kaduna train with over 900 passengers onboard. (Daily Post)
Terrorists bomb Abuja-Kaduna train with over 900 passengers onboard. (Daily Post)

The Abuja-Kaduna-bound with many passengers was reportedly bombed by bandits on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Recommended articles

There are over 900 passengers on board the train.

According to Punch, the train derailed after the improvised explosive device planted by the terrorists went off beneath one of the coaches.

The newspaper reported that the bandits might have abducted some of the passengers.

This is coming two days days after terrorists attacked the Kaduna International Airport.

Details later…

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Terrorists bomb Abuja-Kaduna train with over 900 passengers onboard

Terrorists bomb Abuja-Kaduna train with over 900 passengers onboard

North Korea launches intercontinental ballistic missile amid Russo-Ukrainian war

North Korea launches intercontinental ballistic missile amid Russo-Ukrainian war

2023 elections will not affect 2022 census, NPC assures Nigerians

2023 elections will not affect 2022 census, NPC assures Nigerians

Printing of PVCs delayed due to review of voters’ register, says INEC

Printing of PVCs delayed due to review of voters’ register, says INEC

Emefiele dismisses rumoured presidential bid, says he’s focused on fighting inflation

Emefiele dismisses rumoured presidential bid, says he’s focused on fighting inflation

President Buhari deserves leadership accolades, says Tinubu

President Buhari deserves leadership accolades, says Tinubu

Tinubu has set standard in leadership, governance and philanthropy, says Buhari

Tinubu has set standard in leadership, governance and philanthropy, says Buhari

Nelson Mandela's arrest warrant auctioned as NFT for $130,000

Nelson Mandela's arrest warrant auctioned as NFT for $130,000

Adamu mocks PDP members, says they're expecting APC convention to fail

Adamu mocks PDP members, says they're expecting APC convention to fail

Trending

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes. [Twitter:Punch]

FG demolishes former headquarters of AIB-N valued at N5bn

Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos (image used for illustration) [FAAN]

NYSC directs married corps members to report to husband's state of residence

NYSC directs married corps members to report to husband's state of residence.

MultiChoice increases prices of GOtv and DStv packages

MultiChoice increases prices of DStv and GOtv packages