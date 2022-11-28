RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nationwide e-transmission of 2023 election results is possible, Telcos assure Nigerians

Bayo Wahab

Communities that do not have the Internet will be able to use SMS technology to send results in real-time.

Election materials. (Punch)
Election materials. (Punch)

Recommended articles

Members of the association MTN, Airtel, 9Mobile, Glo, and other operators believe that the telecommunication infrastructure in Nigeria has matured to the level it could transmit election results in 2023, The Punch reports.

In an interview with the newspaper, the Chief Operating Officer of the association, Ajibola Olude, dispelled the scepticism of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership on the Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and e-transmission of results.

On the transmission of election results in rural areas, Olude maintained that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has started working on rural telephony.

He added that areas that do not have the Internet can use SMS technology to send results in real-time.

Olude said “We are ready for electronic transmission of results. Our network has matured to the level that it can be used for result transmission. As regards the access gap, you can see that the NCC has been pursuing rural telephony vigorously.

We have the technology, and our network is mature enough to be used for poll results transmission. Areas that do not have the Internet can use SMS technology to send results in real-time to probably the capital of the state to update the result. I don’t think there will be a problem using a telecommunication network to transmit election results.

Recall that the National Chairman of the ruling APC, Abdullahi Adamu had expressed doubt over INEC’s capacity to deliver credible elections using BVAS and the Results Viewing Portal.

The party’s National Organising Secretary, Suleiman Argungu corroborated Adamu’s sentiment when he identified stable power supply as one of the challenges that could affect the application of technological innovations to the 2023 elections.

Adamu and Argungu’s submissions sparked controversy as other political parties including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) accused the APC chieftains of plotting to rig the forthcoming election.

The APC chieftains have, however, clarified their position saying they were not opposed to the deployment of the innovation during next year’s polls but merely tasked the INEC on its readiness to deploy the technology.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nationwide e-transmission of 2023 election results is possible, Telcos assure Nigerians

Nationwide e-transmission of 2023 election results is possible, Telcos assure Nigerians

Obi quotes verifiable facts, figures - Media team replies Tinubu

Obi quotes verifiable facts, figures - Media team replies Tinubu

2023: PRP denies collapsing into APC in Sokoto

2023: PRP denies collapsing into APC in Sokoto

NDLEA bursts major cocaine syndicate in Lagos, arrests wanted kingpin

NDLEA bursts major cocaine syndicate in Lagos, arrests wanted kingpin

Abuja-Kaduna Rail service start in 7 days - FG

Abuja-Kaduna Rail service start in 7 days - FG

Aisha Yesufu slams Aisha Buhari over Twitter user’s arrest

Aisha Yesufu slams Aisha Buhari over Twitter user’s arrest

Nigeria needs brand-new constitution – Ozekhome

Nigeria needs brand-new constitution – Ozekhome

150,988 PVCs waiting for owners in Niger – INEC

150,988 PVCs waiting for owners in Niger – INEC

NDLEA recovers 4kg cocaine soaked in towels from Brazil returnee

NDLEA recovers 4kg cocaine soaked in towels from Brazil returnee

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Naira Notes

BREAKING: First look at new naira notes [PHOTOS]

Lagos medical cooperative society launches ferries to ease traffic.

Lagos medical cooperative society launches ferries to ease traffic

Adeleke freezes Osun bank accounts immediately after swearing-in.

Adeleke freezes Osun bank accounts immediately after swearing-in

Aisha Yesufu slams Aisha Buhari over Twitter user’s arrest.

Aisha Yesufu slams Aisha Buhari over Twitter user’s arrest