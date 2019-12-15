The Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, made this known in a statement signed by the agency’s Head, Public Affairs Unit, Adebayo Taofik.

According to the chairman. the exercise is to enhance free flow of traffic in that corridor.

“The Lagos State Taskforce on Thursday, Dec. 12 issued a seven-day ‘Removal Order’ to all owners of illegal structures, shanties, kiosks and container shops at ‘Marwa Waterside’ area of Lekki, Lagos,” Egbeyemi said.

According to him, the ‘Removal Order’ became imperative in preparation for a road construction along the coastal road which would serve as an alternative route for the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

“Illegal business operators like iron benders, mechanics, food/fruits vendors and others have turned the area into an eye-sore.

“In addition, they have littered the entire area with indiscriminate dumping of refuse and waste materials.

“It is also interesting to note that none of the owners, occupants and illegal business operators have any permit from the state government,” the chairman said.

He said that a two-day grace would be given after the expiration of the ‘Removal Order’ on Thursday, Dec. 19 before operatives of the agency would embark on the clean-up exercise.

Egbeyemi warned that the agency would clampdown on all criminal elements disturbing law-abiding residents within Marwa waterside and the entire Lekki axis.

“I implore all illegal occupants of any of the government lands and property across the state to immediately vacate as anyone caught will be seriously dealt with in accordance with the law,” he said.

The chairman added that the agency impounded 98 illegal commercial motorcyclists found plying restricted routes at Ikorodu and Agric Bus-Stop over the weekend.

ALSO READ: Aisha Buhari: 'Garba Shehu has destroyed my family, invaded my privacy'

“The agency had issued several warnings to these illegal commercial motorcyclists through their various associations to desist from plying 475 restricted routes including highways and bridges across the state.

“The combined efforts of the agency with the Police as directed by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, will reduce the menace of motorcyclists on restricted routes across the state,” he said.

Egbeyemi also warned members of the public not to patronise illegal commercial motorcyclists on illegal routes, pointing out that both the rider and passenger were liable if arrested.