Supreme Court upholds 5-year jail term for former lawmaker Farouk Lawan

The decision affirms the 2022 judgment of the Court of Appeal, which upheld Lawan's conviction in 2021 for accepting a $500,000 bribe from businessman Femi Otedola, Chairman of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Ltd.

Lawan, who was found guilty on a three-count charge by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, had appealed the decision, asserting that the sentencing was unjust.

However, in a judgment delivered on Friday, January 26, 2024, by a five-member panel, the Supreme Court found Lawan's appeal to be without merit and subsequently dismissed it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lead judgment, prepared by Justice John Okoro but read by Justice Tijjani Abubakar, specifically affirmed the 2022 judgment of the Court of Appeal regarding count three of the charges.

The court maintained that Lawan's conviction and the subsequent five-year jail term were justified.

The former lawmaker's legal team had argued that the trial and sentencing were flawed, citing procedural irregularities and insufficient evidence. However, the Supreme Court panel carefully considered these arguments and ultimately concluded that Lawan's appeal lacked substance.