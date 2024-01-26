ADVERTISEMENT
Supreme Court upholds 5-year jail term for former lawmaker Farouk Lawan

Ima Elijah

Lawan's imprisonment stems from a bribery scandal involving Femi Otedola.

Farouk Lawan [TheCable]

The decision affirms the 2022 judgment of the Court of Appeal, which upheld Lawan's conviction in 2021 for accepting a $500,000 bribe from businessman Femi Otedola, Chairman of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Ltd.

Lawan, who was found guilty on a three-count charge by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, had appealed the decision, asserting that the sentencing was unjust.

However, in a judgment delivered on Friday, January 26, 2024, by a five-member panel, the Supreme Court found Lawan's appeal to be without merit and subsequently dismissed it.

The lead judgment, prepared by Justice John Okoro but read by Justice Tijjani Abubakar, specifically affirmed the 2022 judgment of the Court of Appeal regarding count three of the charges.

The court maintained that Lawan's conviction and the subsequent five-year jail term were justified.

The former lawmaker's legal team had argued that the trial and sentencing were flawed, citing procedural irregularities and insufficient evidence. However, the Supreme Court panel carefully considered these arguments and ultimately concluded that Lawan's appeal lacked substance.

Farouk Lawan's case garnered widespread attention due to its implications for anti-corruption efforts in the country. The conviction sends a strong message that individuals in positions of power will be held accountable for corrupt practices.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

