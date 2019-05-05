Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad said the crescent moon has been sighted and he declared Monday, May 6, 2019, as the first day of Ramadan.

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) under the leadership of its President-General, the Sultan of Sokoto has also announced on its Twitter handle that the moon has been sighted and Ramadan begins on Monday.

The Council tweeted: We wish to inform the Nigerian Muslim ummah that the crescent of the month of Ramadan 1440 has been sighted. Therefore, tomorrow Monday, May 6, 2019 is the first day of Ramadan. His Eminece, the President-General of NSCIA will address a press conference shortly.

Muslims all over the world are expected to observe the 29 or 30 days fast during the month of Ramadan.

Apart from abstaining from food and sexual relations from dawn to dusk, it is also expected of them to engage in more acts of worship.