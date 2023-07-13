ADVERTISEMENT
Soyinka remains an inspiration, says Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president said that Soyinka remained a beacon and source of inspiration and support to many.

President Bola Tinubu and Noble Laureate, Wole Soyinka. [withinnigeria]
President Bola Tinubu and Noble Laureate, Wole Soyinka. [withinnigeria]

In a statement by Presidential Spokesman, Dele Alake, Tinubu described Soyinka as a veritable source of support, inspiration and encouragement.

The president called Soyinka a brother and comrade in the struggle for the restoration and entrenchment of democracy and good governance in Nigeria.

He commended the literary icon for his immense contributions to the country’s development.

“Today, I celebrate Nobel Laureate, elder statesman and pro-democracy activist, Prof. Wole Soyinka on his attainment of 89 years.

“Renowned playwright, poet, novelist, Prof. Wole Soyinka has done a lot for Nigeria. In the literary world, he remains a giant, an Iroko.

“Importantly, his contributions to the struggle for the restoration and institutionalisation of democracy and good governance in Nigeria are indelible.

“Together, along with other activists, we fought for democracy under the aegis of NADECO at great risks to our personal lives."

The president said that Soyinka remained a beacon and source of inspiration and support to many.

Tinubu prayed for long life and strength for Soyinka to continue to contribute to national and international discourse.

“We pray that God almighty grants him more years and strength so he can be around to witness the new Nigeria we are building in line with our agenda for a renewed hope for the country, where security, prosperity and economic development will reign supreme.”

Similarly, the president has extolled Pastor Folu Adeboye, wife of the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on her birthday.

He praised her for her Christian virtues, devotion to her highly-respected husband, the church and family values.

Adeboye, who is reputed for her evangelical work with children, young people and the downtrodden turned 75 on Thursday.

Tinubu noted with admiration many of the outreach programmes of the RCCG targeted at rehabilitating drug addicts and the poor, spearheaded by Adeboye.

“I celebrate this Godly woman, Pastor Folu Adeboye, on the occasion of her 75th birthday.

“We are inspired by her devotion to the work of God, family values and the downtrodden among us.

“Mrs Adeboye’s generosity of spirit and unflinching commitment to seeing that young people live value-guided life will continue to be a guide and beacon to many.

“Through her many philanthropic works and that of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, many lives have been turned around for good.

“I join family, friends and admirers all over the world to wish Pastor Folu many more years in good health and more service in the vineyard.”

