Solider stabs motorcyclist in abdomen during Lagos bar dispute

News Agency Of Nigeria

The incident happened when the soldier and the motorcyclist had a misunderstanding over an undisclosed matter at a bar.

Solider stabs motorcyclist in abdomen during Lagos bar dispute [Alamy]

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Hundeyin said that the soldier was arrested on Saturday at 3:00 am in the Ikorodu area of Lagos. He said that the Ikorodu Police Division received a report from a Chief Security Officer (CSO) of a Lounge in the Itamaga area of Ikorodu.

The image maker said that the CSO reported that on Saturday at about 2:00 am, the suspect (name withheld), a serving member of the Nigerian Army, allegedly used a gun-like Jack Knife to stab one Saheed Isa, a commercial motorcyclist.

Hundeyin said that the incident happened when the soldier and the motorcyclist had a misunderstanding over an undisclosed matter at a bar. He said the attack caused grievous and life-threatening injuries to the motorcyclist.

“The scene of crime was visited by detectives of the division and the victim was taken to the hospital for medical attention, where he was currently admitted and is responding to treatment.

“The suspect has been arrested with the exhibit knife. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.

