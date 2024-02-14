Soldier vexed over FG’s non-recognition for military as Super Eagles get gifts

Paul expressed his discontent following the national honours, lands, and flats bestowed upon members of the Super Eagles football team for their performance in the recently concluded African Cup of Nations (AFCON), where they secured the second position after being defeated by Ivory Coast’s Elephants in the finals on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

Paul, who has served in the Northeast combating insurgents, questioned the rationale behind honouring the Super Eagles while soldiers risking their lives in conflict zones receive seemingly overlooked recognition from the federal government.

Sharing his frustration on social media, Paul highlighted his own sacrifices, stating that he sustained injuries during his service, including being shot and still carrying the bullet within him to date, yet receiving no medal or recognition from the Army or the Nigerian government.

