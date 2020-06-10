The Sokoto State Government on Wednesday imposed a 12 hourly restriction on movement of motorcycles in four local government areas where bandits have been on loose recently in the state.

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal in a statement issued by his Special Adviser Media and Publicity, Mallam Muhammad Bello made the disclosure after a meeting of the State Advisory Security Council (SASC).

Tambuwal said that the local government areas affected by the motorcycles movement restriction are: Isa, Sabon Birni, Rabah and Goronyo.

“Apart from the motorcyclists restriction which will last from 6pm – 6am, the SASC also resolved that all motorcycles and their respective riders in the affected local government areas will be duly registered by constituted authorities.

“In this regard, the Police, Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC) in conjunction with traditional authorities are directed to ensure compliance to the directive.’’

He appealed to members of the public and those in the affected areas to understand that the measure was taken in the best interest of all.