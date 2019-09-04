Shoprite Nigeria has condemned the wave of xenophobic attacks targeted at foreigners living in South Africa in the past few days.

South African mobs had launched attacks on foreigners, including Nigerians, and looted and burnt their places of business in suburbs of Johannesburg and surrounding areas on Sunday, September 1, 2019, and Monday, September 2.

The attacks have angered many Nigerians who have called for a boycott of South African businesses, like Shoprite, operating in Nigeria.

In a statement by Shoprite Nigeria, the retail franchise said it's 'highly concerned' by acts of violence against foreign nationals that sporadically flare up in South Africa and the resultant rhetoric of intolerance that is now being levelled against South Africans living in Nigeria.

"As a company with deep African roots who employs thousands of African nationals and most importantly works to bring low prices to 14 countries outside of South Africa, we would like to see an end to xenophobia across the continent.

"Shoprite appeals to the general public of South Africa and Nigeria to protect the human dignity and safety of all people living in both countries," the statement read.

Shoprite said it remains committed to working with relevant groups to ensure decisive action is taken against those involved in violent crimes and intimidation against foreign nationals.