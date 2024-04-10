Shettima wants Nigerians to see that economy is 'bouncing back' under Tinubu

Shettima gave the assurance in Maiduguri on Tuesday when he hosted members of the Borno Elders Forum, All Progressives Congress and other stakeholders to Ramadan Iftar (breaking of fast).

He also emphasised the commitment of the Federal Government to boosting Nigeria’s infrastructural needs. According to him, President Tinubu has his eyes on the basic needs and requirements of the nation.

Shettima, therefore, called for continued support for the Tinubu’s administration by all Nigerians. The Vice-President said the government’s policies would be immensely beneficial to all and sundry in no distant time.

He specifically cited the power supply challenge in Maiduguri and some parts of Borno as having caught the President’s attention.

"The directive issued by President Tinubu is for the situation to be immediately addressed.

"We owe it to this President to be loyal and law-abiding citizens; He has a total grasp of the situation, challenges and, indeed, the prospects we have as a nation.

"A careful look at our nation’s economy will show a gradual bouncing back on most frontiers.

“This is a testament that, indeed, the investment of our votes and trust in this leader will pay off at the end of the road.

"So, let us continue to pray for him, commit ourselves to peace, unity and development of the Nigerian nation and we shall definitely be the winners for it,” he said.

The Chairman, of Borno Elders Forum, Alhaji Gambo Gubio, thanked the Vice President for the invitation, expressing deep belief and trust in the capacities of both the President and his Vice.

The Secretary of the group, Dr Bulama Mali-Gubio, who acknowledged the commitment of the Tinubu administration to the Nigerian project, said the President deserved support from all Nigerians.