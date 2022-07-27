Senators threaten to impeach Buhari over silence on terrorist attacks

At the commencement of plenary on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, the lawmakers questioned Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on why the issue of insecurity was not in the Order Paper.

Pulse learnt that the lawmakers were thoroughly displeased with the silence on terrorists’ threat to go after President Buhari; Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai; and top Nigerian politicians.

After intense pressure on him, Lawan succumbed, and agreed that the issue of insecurity be discussed publicly on Wednesday at plenary and not at a closed session.

“We shouted out to the President of the Senate that it must be discussed and when he refused, we threatened that we will begin impeachment move against President Buhari because the country is not safe,” a source told newsmen.

This is not the first time that lawmakers will threaten to remove President Buhari.

In June 2018, the National Assembly threatened to impeach the president if he did not accede to a list of demands it made.

In May 2021, Federal lawmakers bickered over threat by opposition legislators to impeach President Buhari.

This fresh threat by Senators comes amid worrisome terrorists attacks in Nigeria’s seat of power, Abuja, in the last one month.

Troops of the 7 Guards Battalion of the Nigerian Army Presidential Guards Brigade were ambushed on Friday night around the Bwari Area Council of Abuja by terrorists suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents.

The incident left three soldiers wounded and eight personnel killed.

The attack came few weeks after terrorists invaded the Kuje prison in Abuja and freed hundreds of inmates, including Boko Haram suspects.