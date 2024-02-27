Breaking news:
Senator empowers constituents with grinding machines, tricycles, generators

News Agency Of Nigeria

The senator has vowed to keep working to cushion the effect of the hardship his constituents are experiencing.

Senator Kaka Shehu [Independent Post]
Senator Kaka Shehu [Independent Post]

Shehu, who represents Borno Central at the National Assembly, presented the items at a ceremony in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items included 500 grinding machines, 500 sewing machines, 250 water pumps, 20 tricycles, 50 block moulding machines, deep freezers and generators.

"I want to thank you for giving us the mandate to represent you and to assure you that we are not going to let you down in the area of quality representation and empowerment.

"We have just started with 1,720 people and will continue to do our best to cushion the effect of the hardship being experienced as a result of the economic meltdown," he said.

Shehu said he was working on plans to open his constituency office in the nearest future for town hall meetings and other interaction with his constituents.

The senator commended Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Governor Babagana Zulum and party leaders for their support and guidance.

Zulum commended Shehu for the intervention and urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the items.

The APC Deputy National Chairman, North, Ali Dalori, lauded the senator for the support which he said was inline with the party's manifesto.

