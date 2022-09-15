RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate to scrap 400 MDAs in 2023 over low revenue generation

Bayo Wahab

The senate is angry that an agency that collected N7 billion as funding for the year 2022 generated only N7 million.

Floor-of-the-senate- WithinNigeria (1)
Floor-of-the-senate- WithinNigeria (1)

Recommended articles

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, announced the development on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

The committee recently started meeting with heads of MDAs to review the revenue drive for the implementation of the proposed N19.76 trillion 2023.

According to Olamilekan, Orosanye panel recommended the retention of 106 of the MDAs.

He said the retention of the MDAs is based on their capacity to generate revenue.

The senator said this after the Director General of the National Bio-safety Management Agency, Dr. Rufus Ebegba, had made a presentation to the committee on low revenue generation by the agency.

During his presentation, Ebegba said the NBMA has generated only N2 million this year as against the N5 million it usually generated on yearly basis.

He added that out of the N2 .5billion appropriated for the capital budget this year, only N1.3billion was released.

Angered by the report, Olamilekan said it was unacceptable for an agency spending N500 million a year outside capital projects to be remitting N5 million into government coffers.

He said those MDAs that are not meeting up with their revenue generation target would be scrapped as recommended by the Orosanye panel.

He said, “There is no way of stopping the implementation of the Orosanye panel because of the economic situation at hand in the country.

“The government needs revenue for impactful budget implementation, particularly in the area of project execution, and can no longer afford to be dolling money to MDAs without corresponding returns on yearly basis.

“We in the Senate are in support of the implementation of the Orosanye-led panel report to save the economy from self-inflicted bleeding.”

The committee was further infuriated by a submission from the Managing Director of Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority, Engineer Buhari Bature Mohammed, whose agency generated only N7 million after collecting N7 billion as funding for the year 2022.

Following Mohammed’s presentation, the committee agreed that the Orosanye report should be applied on agencies with yearly low revenue generation.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate to scrap 400 MDAs in 2023 over low revenue generation

Senate to scrap 400 MDAs in 2023 over low revenue generation

UNGA 77: Guterres urges world leaders to fight climate crisis

UNGA 77: Guterres urges world leaders to fight climate crisis

Nigeria, AFD sign €25m grant to boost electricity in Northwest

Nigeria, AFD sign €25m grant to boost electricity in Northwest

Buhari to present 2023 budget in October - Gbajabiamila

Buhari to present 2023 budget in October - Gbajabiamila

How Atiku, PDP engineered mass poverty on Nigerians - BMO

How Atiku, PDP engineered mass poverty on Nigerians - BMO

Why Ayu can't be kicked out now - Atiku replies Makinde

Why Ayu can't be kicked out now - Atiku replies Makinde

Akeredolu, Adebayo head APC’s committees for Tinubu’s victory in South-West

Akeredolu, Adebayo head APC’s committees for Tinubu’s victory in South-West

We don't determine exchange rate - Customs reacts to allegation

We don't determine exchange rate - Customs reacts to allegation

Nigeria deserves more from its gas reserves — Osinbajo

Nigeria deserves more from its gas reserves — Osinbajo

Trending

Eiye boys

Oba’s son hire gunmen to attack him inside palace in Ogun

Fraud suspect, Chidozie Collins Obasi. [Twitter:@FBIPhiladelphia]

How wanted Nigerian carried out over $31m fraud scheme in U.S. - FBI

Queen Elizabeth during one of her visits to Nigeria. [Getty Images]

Here's why Elizabeth was officially titled 'Queen of Nigeria'

Tukur Mamu

Why terrorists' negotiator kept military items in his house - Family