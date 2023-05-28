The sports category has moved to a new website.

Senate extends implementation of ₦819bn supplementary budget

News Agency Of Nigeria

In his remarks, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said that the supplementary budget approved for the executive by both chambers in December has not been implemented due to lack of releases.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan (Tope Brown/NASS)
This followed the consideration and expeditious passage of the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act (Amendment) Bill.

Senate Leader Ibrahim Gobir had earlier during plenary, led the debate on the general principles of the bill.

Gobir said that the bill was read for the first time on May 24.

He said that the bill sought to amend the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act to extend the implementation from the June 30 to Dec. 31.

“You would recall that the National Assembly extended the implementation of the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act from Dec. 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

“This was to allow full implementation of the budget, especially in light of the 2002 supplementary budget approved in Dec. 2022

“The extension had allowed MDA’s to utilise a large proportion of funds released to them.

“However, significant amount of funds remain with MDAs and will require a further extension to be fully expended.

“Given the critical importance of some key projects nearing completion, requesting a further extension of the expiration clause in 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Bill is expedient.

“This is to avoid compounding the problem of abandoned projects given that some of the projects were not provided for in the 2023 Budget.”

In his remarks, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said that the supplementary budget approved for the executive by both chambers in December has not been implemented due to lack of releases.

”The supplementary budget meant for fixing of critical infrastructure destroyed by flood across the country last year has not been implemented due to non releases of appropriated funds .

“As explained and requested for by the executive, the duration of implementation will now be extended from June 30 earlier fixed, to Dec. 31, 2023”.

News Agency Of Nigeria



