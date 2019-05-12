Saraki, represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Gbenga Makanjuola, said the project was to fulfil his promise to assist in alleviating the sufferings of the people of the community.

He urged the people to give the construction company maximum cooperation in order to ensure the speedy completion of the project.

He said: “It is to the glory of God that our promise on the reconstruction of Omu-Aran township roads has today become a reality.

“As the project progresses, I want to solicit your maximum support and cooperation in order to ensure its speedy completion.

“Residents who have kiosks, containers and other things that can cause obstruction should have them removed without any altercation.”

The senate president assured the community that more developmental projects would be executed in the area, describing the road project as a tip of the iceberg.

Mr Adeyemo Ismail, the contractor handling the project, expressed his company’s readiness to complete the project in record time.

Mr Muyiwa Oladipo, the Chairman of the LGA, described the project as very timely, beneficial and a welcome development.

Oladipo said that the lack of good road network had remained a major problem in the community.

He said: “Recently, the roads were given a facelift by Makanjuola but today our joy is unquantifiable.

“Also deserving recognition and commendation are the street lights provided across the nooks and crannies of the community financed by Makanjuola.

“This singular project, which has helped to illuminate every street, has also gone a long way in assisting security agencies in their patrols and surveillance.”

Also, Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti, the Olomu of Omu-Aran, lauded Saraki for considering the community worthy of recognition through the road intervention.

Adeoti, represented by Chief Festus Awoniyi, the Petu Atayero of Omu-Aran, said the project would not only ensure the smooth flow of traffic but also promote socio-economic activities of the people, when completed.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Saraki had in April 2018 hinted on the plan by the Federal Government to rehabilitate the roads under its road intervention initiative.

He said that the project was facilitated by his office as part of his efforts to boost trading and commercial activities at the grassroots.