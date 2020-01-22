Following the pipeline explosion at Abule-Egba area of Lagos State on Sunday, January 19, 2020, the state government has opened a camp for 300 victims of the fire incident.

This was announced in a statement by Nosa Okunbor, the Public Affairs Officer of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

Okunbor confirmed that the Internally Displaced Persons would be kept at the Igando Relief Camp.

So many lorries were burnt in the Abule Egba Pipeline explosion. (Pulse)

“Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in view of the disaster resulting from the pipeline vandalisation of Sunday, January 19, 2020, has magnanimously granted the request of the Chairman Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area, Dr Adeoye Arogundade, and has directed that the Igando Relief Camp of LASEMA be opened to the about 300 Internally Displaced Persons/victims with immediate effect, the statement read.

“In the same development, Mr Bosun Ogunkolade has been appointed Head of Special Duties and Camp Commandant over LASEMA Relief Camps to oversee the affairs and welfare of the about 300 Internally Displaced Persons from the Abule Egba/Ile Epo pipeline explosion.

“He resumes duty with immediate effect.”

Recall that the pipeline explosion, which occurred around 8.30 pm, reportedly left five persons dead, while 11 buildings, 17 shops and 36 vehicles, including 33 trucks, were consumed by the inferno.